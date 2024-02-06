Interactivity is the name of the game when it comes to pastimes in the modern age.

People seek experiences that they can be actively involved in, rather than just watching as helpless bystanders.

Countless options have cropped up in recent years in the northwest of the United Kingdom, with people here spoilt for choice.

Interactive experiences aren’t limited to in-person experiences either, and there are many ways to enjoy similar themes from the comfort of your home as well.

From axe-throwing to online games, here are some of the best interactive activities to check out in 2024.

Axe Throwing and Escape Rooms

Game of Thrones and other medieval-inspired works in popular culture may have led to the axe-throwing craze that’s sweeping the country right now.

Axe-throwing venues allow you to imagine that you’ve stepped back to a simpler era when this activity was used to display strength and precision.

If you’re tired of traditional escapes like bowling and the cinema, you could try your hand at this intriguing pastime that’s akin to an ancient ritual.

There are a few spots where you can enjoy some axe-wielding action in Cheshire, with Hover Force being the biggest one.

The Target Sports Complex is the largest outdoor arena for the activity in the UK, and it’s a great spot for other options such as off-road karting and hover-crafting.

Along with axe throwing, escape rooms have grown in popularity in these parts over the last decade.

Houdini’s Escape Room Experience is the closest one for Nantwich residents, and it’s also regarded as one of the best.

Interactive Online Activities

The great news about the rise of interactive experiences is that they’re not limited to offline settings.

Indeed, you can enjoy some of these activities from the comfort of your home. Many axe-throwing events, for instance, are available as live streams on YouTube.

You can imagine that you are there by commenting on the videos, and sometimes you’ll get responses from other participants or the hosts.

What’s more, there are also plenty of interactive games to choose from online, with some of the most popular ones being live streamed options that enable players to feel even closer to the action.

Selfie Town

For people who are fine with travelling further afield, there’s a new interactive activity in Blackpool that could soon take off and lead to a new craze.

Selfie Town is the first-ever interactive selfie studio in the seaside town, and it comes with 10 different stage sets for revellers to get involved with.

With a reasonably priced entrance fee, it’s the dream day out for members of the Instagram generation.

There are countless interactive activities available now in the northwest, meaning that people round here are spoilt for choice when it comes to social events.

For those who don’t want to venture outside, the online world also has plenty of options for interactivity.

(image by pxhere licence free https://pxhere.com/en/photo/1616018)