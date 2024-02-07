RSPCA Stapeley appeal for drivers to join award-winning team

RSPCA Stapeley Grange are appealing to recruit more volunteer drivers to join its award-winning programme.

The wildlife centre in Nantwich admits around 6,000 animals every year and needs more people to help provide transport to and from the site.

They have transferred more than 4,000 animals since the programme started 10 years ago and last month the team were recognised with an RSPCA Impact Award.

Established in 2014, the eight-strong team operates throughout the Liverpool, Manchester, Burnley and Rochdale areas.

They work with veterinary practices to collect wildlife casualties and transfer them to Stapeley for further treatment, rehabilitation and release.

The specially-trained drivers do twice-weekly pick ups from April and October and one during the quieter months from November to March, collecting a range of animals from hedgehogs and herons, to bats and badgers.

Their work means RSPCA frontline officers can spend more time responding to rising incidents of animal cruelty, abandonment and neglect.

Lee Stewart, manager at Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, said: “Our volunteers are given one-on-one training with our wildlife staff so they’re equipped to handle many species including swans, geese, birds of prey, fledglings and hedgehogs.

“This includes working near water, enabling them to safely release waterfowl back into the wild as and when required.

“We also provide the veterinary practices with wildlife training and ongoing support, so casualties are triaged much earlier before they are transferred to us.

“Some of our volunteer drivers have been with us for almost ten years now, so they’ve gained a great deal of experience and have become experts in their field.

“Come rain or shine, they’re always 100 percent committed, despite the challenges posed by motorway roadworks, traffic jams and the occasional van breaking down along the way.

“Their work has undoubtedly made a huge difference to animal welfare but we need to bolster our numbers to enable us to have an even greater impact.”

Annabel Titmuss (pictured), who has been with the team for six years, said: “We all have a huge passion for wildlife and get a great amount of satisfaction from our driving role.

“It’s always been an interesting and diverse job as we deal with different wildlife every day. Over the years I’ve collected a wide variety of bird species including ducklings and herons, hedgehogs, stoats, bats, otter cubs, foxes and badgers.

“I’ve transferred domestic geese, roe deer, snakes, ferrets and a peacock and I’ve released gulls, kestrels, buzzards and swans.

“It’s lovely being part of a fantastic team of drivers – we enjoy each other’s company and offer each other support, especially when we might have a larger job to do like transferring seals to the RSPCA’s wildlife centres at Somerset and Norfolk or the Welsh Mountain Zoo in North Wales for further rehabilitation.”

Tony Bates, who has been a volunteer driver since he retired five years ago, said: “It’s a really enjoyable and enlightening role which teaches you a lot about the care, management and treatment of wildlife.

“You feel you’re making a difference and we’ve developed a good team ethic amongst the drivers and forged new friendships.”

Volunteers who are interested in joining the programme must be 18+ and hold a UK driving licence.

No previous wildlife experience is necessary as full training and support will be provided.

Candidates must enjoy driving as this is a big part of the role.

For further details about how to get involved email [email protected]