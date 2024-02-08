Nantwich care firm owner Ben Selby has launched a new wellbeing enterprise for South Cheshire.

Ben, who runs Right at Home homecare South Cheshire, has set up “Rise” to support wellbeing through adapted sports sessions.

Activities are tailored to people’s physical ability or cognitive capacity.

He is supported in the new venture by Right at Home colleague Carole Salmon.

Carole has spent a number of years as a fundraiser for Mid-Cheshire Hospital Charity.

Rise sessions aim to be fun and focus on keeping people mobile while encouraging social interaction and mental stimulation.

Ben said: “Through my home care business we support many people in the area to live well at home.

“Home care is all about making a positive impact on people’s lives and Rise allows us to extend that even further by supporting a wide range of people of all ages across the local community.

“We are part of a national network of Rise businesses supporting people from the age of 2 to 102!

“Rise sessions are delivered in a wide range of places from care homes to day centres and in healthcare settings.

“All we need is some space – we bring the equipment, music and activity plans as well as a large dose of fun.”

Rise was launched in 2021 and is now operating in 23 locations across the UK.

To find out more about the activity sessions offered by Rise in the local area visit https://www.rise.life/ or contact Carole on 07923 125662 or email her at [email protected]

(Pic: Ben and Carole in action during a Rise session)