Nantwich charity railway appeals for money for track extension

Volunteers who run free steam train rides for children in Nantwich are appealing for help to expand their track, writes Jonathan White.

The rides take place at Nantwich Methodist Church Railway on Hospital Street every Saturday morning.

The train rides are free but donations have helped to raise more than £15,000 for various children’s charities.

They take place on an outdoor miniature-gauge 7 1/4″ track adjacent to the church. There is also an accessible railway coach to carry wheelchairs.

Engineering students from Crewe UTC Sixth Form College have made new track lengths, and there is planning permission to extend the length of the railway at the rear of the church along Grocott’s Row.

But volunteers are hoping to secure £650 to hire a digger and operator to install the sleepers for the new track extension.

Anyone able to donate before February 28 can do by visiting https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/nantwich-miniature-railway-group-track-extension

A representative from Nantwich Methodist Church Railway said: “Please help if you can. All donations are welcome.”

For further information, email Eddie via: [email protected]