7 hours ago
David Lloyd Leisure Club for Nantwich could be open in 2026
21 hours ago
RSPCA Stapeley appeal for drivers to join award-winning team
21 hours ago
Sheep virus forces change to popular Reaseheath lambing event
23 hours ago
Plan to convert former Chatwin’s shop into new gin bar
1 day ago
Highways chiefs swipe Wrenbury “pothole” road sign that left CEC red-faced
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich charity railway appeals for money for track extension

in Charity news / Human Interest / News February 8, 2024
Nantwich Methodist Church Railway

Volunteers who run free steam train rides for children in Nantwich are appealing for help to expand their track, writes Jonathan White.

The rides take place at Nantwich Methodist Church Railway on Hospital Street every Saturday morning.

The train rides are free but donations have helped to raise more than £15,000 for various children’s charities.

They take place on an outdoor miniature-gauge 7 1/4″ track adjacent to the church. There is also an accessible railway coach to carry wheelchairs.

Engineering students from Crewe UTC Sixth Form College have made new track lengths, and there is planning permission to extend the length of the railway at the rear of the church along Grocott’s Row.

But volunteers are hoping to secure £650 to hire a digger and operator to install the sleepers for the new track extension.

Anyone able to donate before February 28 can do by visiting https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/nantwich-miniature-railway-group-track-extension

A representative from Nantwich Methodist Church Railway said: “Please help if you can. All donations are welcome.”

For further information, email Eddie via: [email protected]

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.