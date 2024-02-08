Nantwich firm Fabulosa recruit two new managers

Nantwich-based fragrance-led brand Fabulosa has made two new appointments to its senior management team.

Charles Du Pré joins as head of marketing, bringing over 20 years of expertise in the marketing and communications sector.

He will be responsible for implementing new omni-channel experiences to support the next phase of Fabulosa’s ongoing development.

And chartered accountant Tom Mitten is taking up the new post of group finance director.

He has experience working in various senior roles in finance for other companies across several sectors.

He will oversee and optimise all financial aspects of the firm’s operations.

Meanwhile, Adam Burnett has been promoted from group marketing director to global brand director, spearheading the firm’s overseas expansion and developing a brand with international appeal.

Other recent hires include the appointment of Harriet Turner as national account manager.

James Sharpe, co-founder and managing director of Fabulosa, said: “The skills, experience, and commitment of our team members are the cornerstone of our success, and we are delighted to welcome Charles, Tom, and Harriet to Fabulosa.

“We are confident that with their expertise they will each add huge value to their respective departments and will be instrumental in driving the brand’s continued growth.”