Two South Cheshire motoring firms hail apprenticeship schemes

Two South Cheshire organisations have hailed their apprentices as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Bentley Motors car makers in Crewe and Swansway Group motor dealers recruit a number of new apprentices each year.

And Bentley has just announced 38 apprentice vacancies now open for applications.

Successful candidates will join more than 4,000 employees at the carbon neutral factory in Crewe.

The 38 roles available focus on electrical engineering, digital software and project management.

Opportunities range from Level 2 to Level 6, across Manufacturing, Engineering, Quality, Purchasing, HR, IT and Finance.

Dr Karen Lange, of the Board for Human Resources, said: “The Bentley Apprenticeship programme is one of the longest serving and most rewarding programmes in the world and it represents our commitment to nurturing talent and empowering the next generation of visionaries.

“Fresh ideas, diverse perspectives and innovative capabilities are vital as we transform the entire business with our Beyond100 strategy and these recruits have the opportunity to help underline our ambitions and shape our future, keeping us at the forefront of innovation and sustainable luxury mobility.”

Emily Ruscoe, degree apprentice in body and trim engineering, said: “Not only is Bentley a very respected and reputable company, but of all the apprenticeships I looked at, the ones Bentley offered sounded the most exciting and beneficial to my development.

“Being an apprentice at Bentley is very rewarding and you’re made to feel like a valuable member of your team. You’re respected, trusted and given responsibilities from the beginning.

“The support I have received from my manager and the Early Careers Team have both encouraged me and helped me to grow my confidence, whether that be in helping me recognise my achievements, or pushing me outside my comfort zone.”

Swansway offers six different apprenticeships for a Vehicle Technician, Digital Marketing, Accounts, Service Advisor, Parts Advisor, and Sales.

Lucas Rydings is a Digital Marketing apprentice with Escalla who works within Swansway’s group marketing team.

He said: “It’s been interesting to see the different roles that make up digital marketing.

“Seeing what each role involves Is helping me to make decisions about my career going forward.”

Swansway recently promoted Sam Booth to head of business at Crewe SEAT. In 2004 Sam began his journey as an 18-year-old Apprentice Vehicle Technician.

David Smyth, Swansway Motor group director, said: “Sam is one example of many who have taken this opportunity and run with it, often with the starting point of an apprenticeship.”