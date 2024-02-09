Alternative Hip Hop event raising money for MidCheshire Mind

📅 24th February
📍 The Granary Arts Cafe, Nantwich
⌚ 7pm
💷 £10 & £5 on the door for 16-18 year olds
Tickets here: https://www.thegranaryartscafe.com/event-details-registration/moth-events-presents-beautiful-sinners-plus-guests
