New Government-funded lorry driver training launches in Nantwich

A driver training specialist has won a multi-million pound Government contract to deliver training in Nantwich for potential lorry drivers across the Midlands and North West.

The two-year contract means Dulson Training will be offering free HGV and ADR training for individuals or 90% subsidised training for SME employers looking to upskill their staff.

Training will take place at its centre in Nantwich as well as other sites such as Wrexham, Shrewsbury and Telford.

It’s part of the Government Skills Bootcamp initiative aimed at tackling the HGV driver shortage.

It offers an end-to-end programme lasting up to 16 weeks covering everything from enrolment to starting a professional driving career.

Steve Dulson, managing director of Dulson Training, said: “We are delighted to be awarded one of the most prestigious contracts in our industry.

“This is proof of the quality and level of service and compliance we achieve.

“We had a fantastic record on our Skills Bootcamp rescue contract last year, with the DfE delighted with the pass rates and volume of successful job outcomes we achieved.

“It was a real company-wide effort with multiple people playing a big part.

“We are hitting the ground running, starting to enrol learners and are already engaging with employers who have vacancies to fill or staff to upskill.

“This programme has a very distinct aim, and that’s to fill vacancies and help the UK driver shortage.

“Although the shortage has eased in the last 12 months, it is predicted that it will start to spike again, and within a few years or even months we will have the driver shortages that we witnessed after Covid.

“The programme is for anyone, employed, self-employed or unemployed, who holds a full UK driving licence, is aged 19 or over and living in England – it is a fantastic opportunity to gain your Cat C or C+E licence fully subsidised.

“The programme will include, enrolment, new skills, medical, theory tests, driver training, driving tests, Driver CPC and employer engagement to find a suitable role.

“If you are an employer with staff members to upskill, the same will be provided with a 90% subsidy for a SME or 70% contribution for an enterprise business with a turnover of £50m or having more than 250 employees.

“We have a contract to deliver four pathways, Car to Cat C, Car to Cat C+E, Cat C to Cat C+E upgrade and existing HGV driver upgrade to ADR with Tanks.

“Enrolment and training will be delivered from our Nantwich, Shrewsbury, Telford, Ludlow and Wrexham training centres providing excellent coverage across the regions.”

Emma Jones, Dulson Training Employer Engagement & Partnership Coordinator, will lead the programme and will be available to discuss it with employers who have staff to upskill or have future vacancies to fill.

She said: “I am delighted to lead and support individuals and companies on this prestigious and exciting contract, from initial enrolment all the way through to supporting employment.

“I look forward to building on and developing our already successful network of employers, to further support our students in every possible way.

“Upon completion of their driver training, students will receive a full package of employment support from CV guidance, job application and interview support.”

Anyone interested should contact 01952 770659 or register interest at https://www.dulsontraining.co.uk/hgv-lgv-skills-bootcamp-funded-training-courses/