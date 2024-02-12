Nature-loving residents of the new Alexandra Mill care home in Shavington have taken on the challenge of the RSPB Big Birdwatch 2024.

And to kick it off, they created some collaborative, local bird inspired collages and paintings with Creative Mojo Cheshire West & Warrington.

They then brainstormed ideas and scouted the care home for the perfect places to encourage and welcome the local wildlife.

The home’s communal garden and residents’ individual room patios were chosen as ideal spots to place bird feeders.

When the big day arrived, our team of resident bird spotters and nature lovers took up their posts and scoured the skies for local wildlife frequenting the care home’s gardens.

Checking their bird books for reference, they jotted down the varied species and tallied up the numbers.

Rachel Magenheimer, residents experience manager, said: “The whole event was a massive hit!

“It was a joy to see everyone so engaged with the activity and build up.

“The RSPB Big Birdwatch itself brought a hive of discussion over the identity of the birds, and an elated conversation as to which birds each person had spotted.

“It is widely known that getting out in nature and even engaging with wildlife helps promote wellbeing and improve mental health.

“Adding in a sense of purpose through the support of native bird conservation and making a difference, further aids in providing a positive mindset for everyone in our home.

“The RSPB Big Birdwatch is an activity we will be adding to our annual calendar.”

