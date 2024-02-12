Rain-hit pitches impacts Crewe Regional Sunday fixtures

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League, heavy rain during the week resulted in four of the eight scheduled matches being postponed due to waterlogged pitches.
In the Premier Division, Cooper Buckley and Betley met for the second time in eight days, the game being played on Pitch 3 at Barony Park on a difficult surface.
Cooper Buckley were again triumphant, winning 2-0. Jason McMullan gave the home side the lead, with the second goal coming late in the game from Regan Parker.
Sandbach Town had a useful 0-2 win at Willaston White Star thanks to goals from Dalton and Tom Cotton.
In Division One, C & N Utd. left it late to beat White Horse 1-2, the winner coming in the last minute.
Taylor Ruscoe and Sean Heeps netted for the visitors, whose goalkeeper, Will Frost had an excellent game.
The White Horse strike came from a Kyle Gregory penalty. The game between Audlem and Cheshire Cat was a lively affair. The Cat took the lead through Sam Davenport.
A goal from Olly Wilson -Hiscox made it 1-1 before veteran Andy Betteley put the home side ahead. An own goal for The Cat gave a half time score of 2-2.
Audlem had a player sent off on the hour before Seb Burrow netted what turned out to be the winning goal to give Audlem a 3-2 victory.
To complete a busy morning for the referee, The Cat also had a player sent off late on.
