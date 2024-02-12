South Cheshire Harriers runners kick-start busy 2024

South Cheshire Harriers runners have kick-started their 2024 with a busy month of races and events.

Members competed in a muddy cross country around Reaseheath in Nantwich, with junior and senior teams taking part.

Top individual performances included Jonny Price coming second for the U20s and Sue Poole was second in V55s.

Other highlights came in the half marathon in Helsby and a five-miler around Alsager.

The club has also held social runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting from Crewe Vagrants Sports Club in Nantwich.

On the first Monday of each month, the club is holding a track session at the Cumberland track in Crewe.

These are suitable for all abilities from “couch to 5k” up to seasoned marathon runners, and are led by professional coaches.

The Harriers also held their annual club awards, dishing out individual and team awards to members who give back most to the club, both runners and volunteers.

(pics by Mick Hall)