Nantwich student crowned national indoor 1,500m champion

A Brine Leas student from Nantwich has been crowned Men’s U20 national indoor athletics champion after winning a dramatic 1,500m final.

Isaac Leydon (no. 519) pipped his rival on the line in Sunday’s final at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

The Vale Royal AC athlete finished in 4mins 02.60secs, scooping the gold medal in fine style as he came off the final bend to overtake Dexta Thompson, from Blackburn Harriers.

After a slow and tactical 1,000m, the pair pulled away from the pack in the final 400m and set up a frantic sprint to the finish line in the England Athletics event.

And it was 18-year-old Leydon who hauled in his rival on the final straight to cross the line first.

Four weeks ago, the same rivals battled it out in the Indoor Northern Championships, with Thompson winning on that occasion and Leydon finishing with the silver.

Leydon, who works at the Running Bear store in Nantwich at weekends, qualified for the nationals with a 1500m personal best of 3m 59secs.

A former member of Crewe and Nantwich Athletics Club, he has also represented his county at national cross country events.