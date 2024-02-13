The River Weaver in Nantwich is to be re-stocked with thousands of fish this week to replace the many that died in pollution incidents last year.

Environment Agency officers have worked with Nantwich Angling Society on the re-stocking plan.

And this Thursday, they will be releasing up to 8,000 fish into the river, including 3,000 chub, 3,000 roach and 2,000 dace.

Slurry pollution incidents in the river in October last year (pictured) resulted in many thousands of fish being killed and washed up along the riverbanks in the town.

Joe Husband, secretary of Nantwich Angling Society, welcomed the re-stocking plans.

He said: “On the date of the first pollution incident we met the EA on the river where they were taking oxygen readings trying to locate the source of the pollution.

“Once the dead fish started appearing we really applied the pressure asking for a restocking in the future, offering to fund the restocking ourselves using society funds.

“One of the key members of the EA who helped with this was fisheries officer James Grosscurth who I’ve been in contact with since before the pollution.

“He contacted me last week to let me know they had secured 8,000 fish to stock into the river to boost fish levels and hopefully replace some of the lost fish.

“Some fish may get introduced below the weir but the main stocking site is behind the lake.”

Fellow angler Stuart Mitton added: “This is wonderful news for the club, the river and the town as a whole.

“We have been extremely fortunate in having huge support from Kieran Mullan whose pressure on the EA has helped hugely.”

The Environment Agency is still investigating the source of the major slurry pollution incident last year.

It does have the power to prosecute if it can identify any culprits.

Joe added: “We don’t know anything further about the source of the pollution, according to the EA it’s still an active investigation but I’m doubtful they will find the source, hopefully the publicity will deter it from happening again.”

The angling society is due to meet with local pressure group Restore The Weaver, the Environment Agency and local councillors later this month.

Nantwich Town Council Cllr Anna Burton has spearheaded a plan to run a new “steering group” to coordinate better ways to protect the river.