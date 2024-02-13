Woman, 38, charged over Nantwich Road death of pedestrian

3 hours ago
A woman has been charged in relation to the death of a pedestrian on Nantwich Road in Crewe, police have confirmed.

Oghenevwaire Shittu, 38, of Ruskin Road, Crewe, was arrested on Friday (February 9) following the incident on the same day.

She has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

She appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (February 10) and has beens remanded in custody until a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Monday March 11.

The charges relate to an incident on Nantwich Road on Friday which involved a collision between a BMW and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man, died from his injuries later in hospital.

Officers investigating the fatal collision say it happened at around 10am.

Nantwich Road was closed in both directions between Broughton Lane and Manor Way.

To report information to Cheshire Police, call 101, or visit cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML-1753054.

