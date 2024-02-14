Reaseheath College students design bungalow for disabled

Reaseheath College construction students in Nantwich gained valuable skills after working with industry to design a bungalow for people with disabilities.

Students praised the industry-led project which has allowed them to gain valuable skills and experience for future careers.

The students, in the second year of a new T Level in Design, Surveying and Planning, were challenged to design a tailor-made bungalow suitable for those with disabilities.

The task was set by Together, a T Level partner of the construction department.

The winning design is to be built on campus by the students.

The costs of the materials are being met by Together.

Students were asked to produce a clear and accurate design for a one-bedroom bungalow that met all key requirements.

They then had to create a powerpoint presentation, covering the whole journey from initial brief to a 3D virtual model of the design using CAD software.

They presented their design individually to a panel of senior managers from Together, who selected the winning design.

The winner was 18-year-old Phillippa Jones, closely followed by Ethan Leese and Harvey Bennett.

Rio Williams, Ted Hendy and Jacob Nevitt were highly commended.

Gerald Grimes, CEO Designate of Together, said: “It has been inspiring to work with and support such young talent.

“All students followed the design brief and showed empathy and sensitivity to the client and alignment to the stakeholders.

“Above all they all showed professionalism and passion, and it was extremely difficult to select a winner.”

Phillippa, who plans to become a surveyor, said: “This project gave me a real taste of working in the industry and was a very useful exercise.

“It was definitely a challenge, particularly presenting to the panel, and I was very pleased to win.”

For further course details see: www.reaseheath.ac.uk/construction/t-level-onsite-construction