Shavington Village panto honoured with string of major awards

Popular Shavington Village pantomime has scooped five major awards as the stage is set for another crowd-pulling production.

The National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) awards shone the spotlight on last year’s “Jack and the Beanstalk” production, presenting a string of awards including best regional production, best performer and support.

News came as performers put the finishing touches to this year’s show, Red Riding Hood, which runs from February 20-24 at Shavington Academy.

And organisers with Shavington Village Festival Committee, who stage the annual production, say tickets are selling well.

Committee chair Erica Wood said: “Jack and the Beanstalk had a combined audience of over 1,000 and on one of the evenings it included a representative from the prestigious NODA awards.

“The performance was subsequently nominated for 10 awards at the ceremony earlier this month and we were over the moon to take five, one being the Best Pantomime in the North West District 8.

“Best Lead went to Rachel Hadzik Chesters, Best Supporting Role went to Julie Mann and Rachel Anderson for Buttercup the Cow, Best Villain was Megan Goode and Best Programme Gaynor Mellor.

“Now we go through to the national finals at Blackpool in May.”

Shavington Village Festival Committee was founded in 1977 for the Silver Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Two years later they staged their first panto involving volunteers from Shavington and surrounds.

Erica added: “Staging the panto is a real community effort with over 100 people involved, from cast members to everyone who works so hard behind the scenes.

“Generations of villagers have been involved and the panto remains a highlight on the local social calendar.

“People are wowed by the costumes and our set designs, which are as good as any professional production.

“The NODO awards are fantastic recognition of the huge community effort and we are all so thrilled.”

For Red Riding Hood tickets go to svfc.info or call 07788 160128.