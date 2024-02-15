Nantwich Running Club founder steps down from role

The founder and chair of Nantwich Running Club is to step away from his role, he has announced.

Mike Stevens, from Willaston, set up the club in 2021 and has been chairman and head coach since then.

But later this month he will be handing over the reins to Steve Epps. Mike will remain a member of the club.

Nantwich Running Club has boomed in three years since its launch and now has more than 475 members of all abilities featuring non-runners, those returning to running and experienced runners looking to improve.

Members say the club has helped their mental health and wellbeing, encouraged them to become more social and introduced them to others who have become lifelong friends.

The club won England Athletics’ “Club of the Year” for the North West and England Athletics’ “Club of the Year” in the National Volunteer Awards.

Mike also created the Nantwich 10k road race in 2022.

Last year the race, now organised by Run Through, saw more than 1,000 participants run on a 10k loop on closed roads, starting and finishing close to Nantwich town square.

Mike said: “At school I ran on the track and loved cross country, but that was over 55 years ago!

“My adult running experience was rejuvenated about 20 years ago when I was advised to lose weight and improve my fitness.

“I decided to take up running and recall my first “run” was less than a mile after which I was completely spent!

“After a few years of running alone I joined a local running club and began running several times a week in groups with others.

“In 2020, after talking with friends, I decided to create a small informal running group in Nantwich.

“Little did I realise that lots of others shared my passion and Nantwich Running Club, as it became known, would quickly become one of the biggest and most popular running clubs in the county.

“In 2022 I created the Nantwich 10k Road Race and the club, thanks to its’ members, was recognised regionally and then nationally as the UK Athletics Club of The Year.

“I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved and the way the club has developed.

“In addition to providing leadership at the club and coaching many individuals to improve their running performance I continue to enjoy running.

“I’m proud to have helped and encouraged hundreds of local people to take up running initially via Couch to 5k programmes.

“I’m fortunate to have reached the qualifying times for the London Marathon on three occasions.

“Most recently at the Manchester Marathon in 2022 in a personal best time of 3:33:59 (65-69 yrs age group).

“I’ll continue running with Nantwich Running Club as a member but it’s now time for me to pass on the leadership of the club to others.

“I’m confident the club will continue to thrive over the coming years.”

The club meets twice a week at Malbank High School and members run in groups of up 10 for 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk or contact the club via email at [email protected]

(Words and pics from Jonathan White and Nantwich Running Club)