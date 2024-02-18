33 mins ago
Karate instructor from Nantwich kick-starts self-defence business

in Business February 18, 2024
karate classes and business

A Nantwich karate instructor is combining her passion for martial arts with running her own self-defence business.

Now Clare Challinor is planning to offer classes to students at Staffordshire University, where she is taking a Masters in Entrepreneurship.

She enrolled on the course to help develop her business skills and grow her venture, “Self-Defence With Clare”.

So far, she has worked with a variety of groups, including charities and corporate clients.

Clare has also taught self-defence to vulnerable people, such as domestic abuse survivors and young adults with disabilities, and can deliver one-to-one sessions in homes if needed.

The 43-year-old, who runs Zenshin Ryu Club in Nantwich, said: “The idea came from a conversation with a friend about what she would do if someone grabbed her on the wrist.

“She said she would panic. A light bulb went off and I thought I could do something to help.”

The focus is on “reality-based” self-defence, rather than performing throws or karate moves.

It includes techniques to escape from a knife attack, being pinned to the floor or from an attempted strangulation.

The classes are open to both males and females.

It’s been a natural step from Clare’s background in martial arts.

She competed in the WUKF World Karate Championships last year and won gold in the Liverpool Open Championships.

Her enthusiasm for karate has proved so infectious that her nine-year-old daughter Thea has also taken up the sport.

Clare, who represents Staffordshire University in the BUCS league, is now turning her garage at home into a training base.

Through her studies, she has gained insights into running a successful business and has enjoyed sharing her experiences with other student entrepreneurs.

“It has really elevated my business and connected me with the right people,” she added.

“It’s helped with my confidence. They’ve taught me how to do marketing and have brought in entrepreneurs as guest speakers.

“I’ve heard about their struggles and how they just kept going. It’s about not giving up if it’s your dream.”
clare and her karate classes business

