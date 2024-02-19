Free business masterclasses with South Cheshire Chamber

South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce has launched a series of masterclasses designed to get new businesses off the ground and support others in their growth.

The Business Masterclasses, at Wychwood Park Hotel near Crewe, are free to all local businesses looking to develop skills and become more successful in 2024 and beyond.

They are held monthly and cover a range of topics including building business relationships, increasing sales, marketing and branding.

More will be added to the programme over coming months.

Chamber CEO Paul Colman said: “We are delighted to announce that we have been successful in our bid for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, working alongside North Cheshire Chamber of Commerce and East Cheshire Chamber of Commerce.

“The programme is designed to aid businesses from start-ups, micro, small and medium and the self-employed sectors within the Cheshire East Council area.

“The funding will be used for the delivery of workshops, covering a large variety of topics that will encourage and support businesses to start, sustain and succeed.

“This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“This enables these events to be available free of charge for businesses based within the Cheshire East Council area.”

Many local businesses and South Cheshire Chamber members are involved in sharing their expertise.

The next event at Wychwood Park Hotel takes place on February 21 when experts from Naomi Korn Associates will deliver a morning workshop on Data Protection.

The afternoon session, led by Nantwich-based Rare Earth Digital, will focus on Technology in the Workplace.

On March 1 the workshops will offer knowledge on building business relationships with Intercog and branding with TR Creative, Nantwich.

South Cheshire Chamber is hosting the events running to March 2025.

All include an opportunity to network over breakfast and lunch.

Mr Colman added: “Chamber membership covers a diverse range of businesses and it’s good to see many sharing their knowledge as part of this project.

“The Business Masterclasses offer a unique opportunity to hone skills and benefit from funding specifically targeted at supporting local business. An opportunity not to be missed.”

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.

The Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Business Masterclass places are limited to two people per business in the Cheshire East Council area.

For more information and to book go to tickettailor.com/events/cheshireeastchambers