Lens, camera, action for Crewe Photographic Society

Crewe Photographic Society are back in action for 2024 with a full programme of talks and competitions, writes Jonathan White.

January began with a presentation from talented photographer Justin Garner explaining the mysteries of High Dynamic Range Photography.

The remainder of the season’s programme contains many highlights with talks by dedicated landscape and street photographers, national portfolios, competitions and members evenings.

Society secretary Peter Robinson said: “The Society believes that it’s not just about listening to top quality speakers, it’s also about getting involved. So, we offer evenings where their members can submit and discuss their photographs.

“We look forward to welcoming more keen photographers in 2024. Join our community of photography enthusiasts, from beginners to seasoned pros.

“The Society has a healthy membership of mixed abilities, gender and ages.

“New members are always given a warm welcome in a friendly environment, where they can enjoy and improve their photography.”

Crewe Photographic Society meet every Thursday, at the New Life Church, Fuller Drive, Crewe, CW2 6TH starting at 7.5pm for a 7.30pm.

Potential members can attend three meetings for free before deciding on a permanent membership.

For more information on the programme, go to https://www.crewephotosoc.com/

See also Twitter @crewephotosoc, Instagram or Facebook.

You can also email Crewe Photographic Society at [email protected]