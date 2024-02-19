22 hours ago
Nantwich Town beaten 3-1 away at Bootle
3 days ago
Cash-strapped Cheshire East applies for Govt help worth £17.6m
5 days ago
Cheshire East to rubber stamp budget with 4.99% council tax rise
5 days ago
Anger as farm workers filmed in Audlem washing slurry into drains
6 days ago
Kieran Mullan NOT to stand for Crewe and Nantwich at election
banner-advert
banner-advert

Lens, camera, action for Crewe Photographic Society

in Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews February 19, 2024
Crewe Photographic Society members (1)

Crewe Photographic Society are back in action for 2024 with a full programme of talks and competitions, writes Jonathan White.

January began with a presentation from talented photographer Justin Garner explaining the mysteries of High Dynamic Range Photography.

The remainder of the season’s programme contains many highlights with talks by dedicated landscape and street photographers, national portfolios, competitions and members evenings.

Society secretary Peter Robinson said: “The Society believes that it’s not just about listening to top quality speakers, it’s also about getting involved. So, we offer evenings where their members can submit and discuss their photographs.

“We look forward to welcoming more keen photographers in 2024. Join our community of photography enthusiasts, from beginners to seasoned pros.

“The Society has a healthy membership of mixed abilities, gender and ages.

“New members are always given a warm welcome in a friendly environment, where they can enjoy and improve their photography.”

Crewe Photographic Society meet every Thursday, at the New Life Church, Fuller Drive, Crewe, CW2 6TH starting at 7.5pm for a 7.30pm.

Potential members can attend three meetings for free before deciding on a permanent membership.

For more information on the programme, go to https://www.crewephotosoc.com/

See also Twitter @crewephotosoc, Instagram or Facebook.

You can also email Crewe Photographic Society at [email protected]

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.