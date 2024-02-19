Nantwich pub celebrates 360 years and Good Beer Guide entry

A Nantwich pub is celebrating another entry in the Campaign for Real Ale Good Beer Guide as it marks its 360th anniversary.

The Black Lion on Welsh Row has featured 14 times in CAMRA’s guide to the country’s finest pubs and notches up its place again during a special milestone year.

The free house, run by former Dorchester Hotel chef Darren Snell, is hailed for its fine British ales, cellar keeping and characterful surroundings including low beams, wattle and daub and open fire.

It’s been featured in the guide many times since electronic records began and welcomes CAMRA members from all parts of the country.

Darren said: “We’re delighted as we take great pride in offering a range of locally sourced ales and caring for them well in our old stone cellar.

“We ring the changes and put new ones on regularly which is the benefit of being a freehouse totally free of any ties.”

Meanwhile, Nantwich’s oldest pub and one of the most photographed buildings in town, has launched a new website celebrating its long history.

The pub dates back to 1664 – although an inn of some kind is believed to have stood on the site for many years before.

It has witnessed many chapters in Nantwich history including its heyday as a Victorian spa town and epicentre of leather and salt production.

It was in operation during the days of the first Nantwich workhouse in the late 1600s and outlived the town’s cholera outbreak in 1849.

Darren added: “It’s quite something to think The Black Lion was here just 20 years after the Battle of Nantwich.

“We were delighted to welcome many Sealed Knot soldiers again this year and see the spectacle of their march up Welsh Row.”

The Black Lion’s 360th anniversary will be marked with a special event in the summer and a gin tasting.

Meanwhile, The Black Lion is taking bookings for Mother’s Day on March 10.

For more on The Black Lion heritage and food and drink offerings go to blacklionnantwich.co.uk