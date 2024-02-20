24-hour treadmill challenge in Nantwich for cancer children

Three mums are gearing up for a 24-hour treadmill running challenge in Nantwich this weekend to raise money for children with cancer.

Diane Mason, Emma George and Izzy Cundy will be striding out on the treadmill at the Running Bear shop in Nantwich town centre this Friday and Saturday.

It’s their latest challenge to raise money for Children with Cancer.

The trio are also in training to complete the London Marathon in April for this worthy cause.

They have been inspired by their running friend Dan’s daughter, Olivia, who was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of four last June.

Diane said: “Olivia is tackling her treatment with such bravery and strength, and, despite everything she is going through has a big smile on her face.

“If Olivia can endure over two years of treatment, we can run 26.2 miles to raise money to help children with cancer.

“This charity does an amazing job. They do both fundraising research and supporting families whilst their child is going through treatment.”

They will start their treadmill challenge on Friday at 10am.

A spokesperson for Running Bear said: “We’re delighted to be hosting Di, Izzy and Emma as they raise vital funds for Children with Cancer UK by holding a 24hr Treadmill Challenge!

“If you’d like to get involved, send @_runningdopey a DM.

“Or if you’re around in Nantwich on Friday, please pop in and say hello and support the girls on their mission.”

They will be holding collection buckets in Nantwich town centre throughout the day.

Running Bear Nantwich will be open from 9.30am to 9.30pm on Friday as a result.

Last year, the three mums staged “Olivia’s Winter Fundraiser” in November at the Wychwood Village Hall, which also helped to raise hundreds of pounds.

When Olivia finishes her treatments in 2025, her dream is to is to visit Disneyland Paris.