Nantwich Civic Hall announces 2024 live music line-up

The full programme of 2024 live music events at Nantwich Civic Hall has been unveiled.

And it all kicks off with leading British Slide guitarist and singer Troy Redfern this Saturday February 24.

The free-spirited indie blues artist combines the rawness of Hound Dog Taylor, the freeform approach of Sonny Sharrock, the firebrand playing of Johnny Winter and the technique of Dave Hole with the ghost of Elmore James.

He will be supported by the John Angus Band. Tickets are £15.

Back by popular demand next month are two favourites.

On Saturday 2nd March, We Three Kings of Rock ‘n’ Roll is a two-hour show to celebrate the music of three icons of Rock ‘n’ Roll – Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley.

Limehouse Lizzy, officially named one of the hardest working acts in the UK, are keeping the spirit of Celtic rock icon Philip Lynott and his band Thin Lizzy alive and are back in Nantwich on Friday 8th March.

The Civic Hall has no less than 19 other gigs on tour lined up, covering all genres of music.

2024 Season line-up:

Sound and Vision – A Tribute To David Bowie – Friday 24th May

This band aim is to emulate musically and vocally Bowie’s iconic songs. The Band very quickly established a reputation for their top class musicianship and just as the great man himself did, putting on a pretty theatrical show. Expect all the fabulous songs and worldwide hits. The show is mesmerising, designed to stimulate all your senses… and have you dancing in the aisles.

Too Much Too Young – Friday 21st June

Too much too young – the story of two tone and beyond” is a ska and two tone tribute show that tells the story of one of the most influential music movements that emerged from the UK in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The show features a talented group of musicians who are passionate about preserving the spirit of ska and two tone.

The Alter Eagles – Friday 16th August

The Alter Eagles have established themselves as one of the country’s top tribute acts, headlining at theatres all over the country, playing a mix of old and new Eagles’ songs. Expect all the classics – including Hotel California, Take It Easy, One Of These Nights, Take It To The Limit, Desperado, Lyin’ Eyes and more.

A Band Called Malice – The Definitive Tribute to The Jam – Saturday 17th August

The UK’s favourite tribute to ‘The Jam’ continue to take venues by storm as they cement their position as the number one choice for devoted fans of The Jam. The talented musicians are the real deal and guarantee to take you back to ‘When You’re Young’ with their performances that give the same high energy, angst, aggression, passion and soul of their idols!

Dire Straits UK – Sunday 18th August

Performed in a way that only fans can deliver, dS:uK are the quintessential Dire Straits Experience in the UK today – don’t miss them recreate the timeless music including rock classics Money for Nothing, Sultans of Swing and more…

From Gold To Rio – Saturday 7th September

Two of the UK’s most iconic bands will be brought to life in one power packed show! From Gold to Rio will take you on a nostalgic journey back to the New Romantic era which ruled the charts for over a decade. For the very first time the music from two of the UK’s most iconic bands will be celebrated in one power packed show!

The Rock of Ages Experience – Friday 20th September

Be prepared to be transported through time to the California Sunset Strip as they recreate the full 80s rock experience. From Bon Jovi and Guns N Roses to Journey and Whitesnake – the five piece band will rock the house to it’s very foundations! If you want a night of rockin’ eighties fun – you’ve got it!

Ultimate Coldplay – Friday 25th October

This is “Ultimate Coldplay” the U.K.s leading tribute to Coldplay! The vocals, mannerisms and atmosphere these guys deliver are second to none. Giving the audience that same high energy performance that you would get from the real thing!

Nirvana Tribute – Saturday 2nd November

This is the worlds renowned number one international touring tribute, regarded as the closest possible tribute to the original line-up, with their explosive, high energy live performances.

The ELO Encounter – Friday 15th November

Roll over Beethoven, because the greatest tribute to Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra is here! In an all live show featuring soaring strings, striking vocal harmonies and playing all the much loved songs from ELO’s hit-filled library including Evil Woman, Telephone Line and Don’t Bring Me Down

The Guns N Roses Experience – Saturday 16th November

A true professional act bringing 80’s Guns to life with a full on High octane show as witnessed by 100’s of thousands back in the day of the classic line up. With a true Guns N Roses sound and stage show, this group meticulously recreate every visual detail and every musical note to capture that reckless spirit of the original performances.

Oasish – Friday 22nd November

Oasish have fast become one of the leading Oasis tribute bands. Unlike other Oasis tributes, they perform as a full 5 piece bank giving them that huge trademark Oasis sound. The attention to detail is incredible and many have hailed them as being better than the real thing!

Fleetwood Machine – Saturday 30th November

Fleetwood Machine stay true to the spirit and sound of the original music,

replicating the unique sounds of Lindsey Buckingham & Peter Green’s guitars, the intricate drum patterns of Mick Fleetwood and the haunting vocal harmonies that are Fleetwood Mac’s trademark…not forgetting the iconic ‘F1’ bass line, of course!

UK Bjorn – Friday 13th December

Top the pile of Abba tributes this group bring you a brilliantly authentic sound, perfectly replicated costumes and high-energy dance routines guaranteed to leave you’re audience cheering for more.

80’s Christmas Party – Friday 20th December

What better way to get into the festive party spirit than with a night of nostalgia!

Who needs a time travelling DeLorean to revisit the 80’s when you can dance the night away with ‘Electromantics’ the UK’s Premier 1980’s Electronica / New Wave tribute band with Robotic Dancer – Manochrome.

Nantwich Civic Hall is also hosting headlining acts of Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival, Nantwich Roots Festival, the Rory Gallagher Festival, Pride Weekend and the Words and Music Festival.

Bookings and full information on all shows, festivals and other events at Nantwich Civic Hall can be found online at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk, directly from Nantwich Civic Hall or call us on 01270 628633.