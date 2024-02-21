Author Imran Ahmad will talk about his book ‘The Perfect Gentleman: a Muslim boy meets the West’ at Nantwich Bookshop next month, writes Jonathan White.

The funny and deeply insightful memoir is about a young Pakistani boy growing up in 1970s Britain.

The talk takes place on Wednesday 6th March 2024.

Imran was born in Pakistan, grew up in London, growing up torn between his Islamic identity and his desire to embrace the West.

He went to university in Scotland, followed by a corporate career, mainly in finance and information technology, which has taken him all over the world, including five years living in the United States.

His first book, ‘The Perfect Gentleman: a Muslim boy meets the West’ was followed by the sequel ‘The Imperfect Gentleman: on an Unimagined Journey’.

Imran is currently working on the final book in his trilogy, ‘The Gentle Man’.

Tickets £15 single or £20 for a double, including a copy of the book & arrival drink. Doors open 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Denise Lawson, Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “We are really excited to welcome Imran to the Bookshop.

“His book is quite unlike any we have ‘hosted’ before and we can’t wait to hear his story.”

To reserve a ticket please call 01270 611665, email: [email protected], or visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge at 46 High Street in Nantwich.

For further information relating to Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, see their website: https://www.nantwichbookshop.co.uk/ and Facebook page

Other future Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge events:

Thursday 29th February – Death Café 6pm-7.30pm Come & meet others, drink tea, eat cake & talk about death as a natural part of life. Refreshments & cake available to purchase on the night.

Monday 4th March – Just Write Creative Writing Workshop 9.15- 11.15am Contact Clare Bamber directly to book on 07918 183431.

Thursday 28th March – kick start Jazz Festival weekend off with author, journalist & playwright, Suzan Holder. Suzan writes ‘rom coms for rock chicks’ & will entertain with some real-life adventures which inspired her rock n roll romcoms, ‘Shake it Up Beverley’ & ‘Rock ‘n’ Rose! Doors open 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Tickets £12 inc. a copy of one the books, with an additional 25% off the second & an arrival drink.

Thursday 2nd May – an evening with the inspiring Martin Hibbert launching his book ‘On Top of the World’. Martin tells his story of surviving the Manchester Bombing and scaling Kilimanjaro in a wheelchair. Doors open 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Tickets £15 single/£20 for a double- including a copy of the book & arrival drink.

Tuesday 18th June – an evening with Charles Cordell. His next title The Keys of Hell and Death Divided Kingdom book #2 publishing 4th June. The novel continues the ‘bloody saga’ of the English Civil War, in 1643. More details to follow.

Wednesday 3rd July – multi-million bestselling author Adele Parks will join us on a tour for the launch of her new book: ‘First Wife’s Ghost’ publishing in July. Tickets are £15 including a copy of the latest hardback. More details to follow.