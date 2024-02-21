Reaseheath College and Alstom hail apprenticeship scheme

Reaseheath College in Nantwich and Alstom have celebrated a successful apprenticeship programme during National Apprenticeship Week.

Senior managers from leading rail engineering firm Alstom joined training providers at Reaseheath to mark the success of the company’s apprenticeship programme.

Alstom has 37 UK sites including Crewe Works, which is a major local employer.

And it has collaborated with Reaseheath’s apprenticeship training team to create a bespoke, high quality and continuously evolving training programme.

More than 40 apprentices from sites throughout the North West, Midlands and London are currently on the three-year programme, which delivers technical training at Reaseheath and at their workplace.

Alstom’s apprentices are based at Reaseheath’s Engineering Apprenticeship Academy.

To celebrate the programme, Alstom’s Apprenticeship Development Manager Jon Middleton and General Manager of Crewe Works Mark Derbyshire, joined second year apprentices in the workshop.

And there were further celebrations when Alstom was crowned Large Employer of the Year at Reaseheath’s Apprenticeship Awards ceremony in recognition of the company’s outstanding dedication to the learning and development of its apprentices.

Mr Middleton said: “Apprentices are hugely important to our work across the country as they bring new perspectives to our workforce and also help us build a robust pipeline of future talent to address nationwide skills gaps.

“Working in partnership with providers such as Reaseheath College, our apprentices are provided with the opportunity to learn from some of the very best in the industry, while gaining hands-on experience and working towards recognised qualifications.”

Mr Derbyshire added: “We are continually expanding and offer fantastic opportunities for young people, no matter their gender, to work up to senior management level. We also proactively promote diversity to better reflect the communities we operate in.

“Our Crewe factory is equipped with the latest generation machinery and our apprentices are developing key skills to enable them to work on cutting edge technical and digital systems.”

Simon Bishop, Reaseheath’s Engineering Training Manager, added: “Through collaboration, we are ensuring we co-design the best programme to deliver industry standard skills and work ready experiences.

“We believe that this is the best way we can support both apprentices and employers.”

Apprentice Louis Eccleston, who was influenced from a young age by Crewe’s history as a railway town, said: “I enjoy all aspects of rail engineering.

“You’re always learning something new and interesting, and there are plenty of opportunities for a permanent role after completing your programme.”

Reaseheath currently trains 788 apprentices within the land based industries and works in partnership with hundreds of large, medium and small employers.

Find out more at www.reaseheath.ac.uk/apprenticeships