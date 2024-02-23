An investigation into how a student suffered serious hand injuries at Reaseheath College in Nantwich is continuing, the Health and Safety Executive has confirmed.

HSE investigators were back at the college last week to conduct further interviews around the incident.

It’s believed a student had a number of fingers severed or seriously damaged while operating a power saw on campus in September 2023.

HSE officials have interviewed senior leaders and course tutors at the college in relation to the incident.

HSE inspector Summer Foster told Nantwich News: “We were made aware of an incident at Reaseheath College, Nantwich on 20 September 2023 after a student suffered serious injuries.

“At this stage enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Reaseheath College said they are supporting the HSE investigation and confirmed officials were on campus last week.

“The student, who is in the second year of a horticulture course, was using a compound mitre saw to cut wood under experienced supervision when the incident happened.

“He continues to recover and has resumed his college studies,” added the spokesperson.

“HSE officials were on campus last week as part of their required investigation.

“As an industry-focused vocational college, health and safety is of paramount importance to us.

“In addition to delivering industry-standard academic and practical learning, our focus is on preparing students to be able to work safely – not only on campus but also during their work placements and future careers.

“The college is fully supporting HSE with its investigations.”