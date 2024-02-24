13 hours ago
Two Nantwich venues apply to CEC for new or varied licensing

in Environment / Human Interest / News February 24, 2024
QE2 - Studio Nantwich exterior (1)

Two venues in Nantwich have applied to Cheshire East Council for new or varied licensing and opening hours.

The Studio nightclub in Castle Street has applied for a full variation of licence to sell alcohol and open until 4am on Friday and Saturday nights.

The club currently has a licence until 3am on those nights.

The application, submitted by Cheshire Events & Bars, is for: “Supply of Alcohol, Recorded Music, Performance of Dance, Provision of anything of a similar description to live music, recorded music or performances of dance – Friday – Saturday – 12:00 – 04:00”

Anyone who wishes to submit comments on the application can do in writing before March 27 to: The Licensing Section
C/O Delamere House, Delamere Street, Crewe, CW1 2LL or by email to [email protected]

The application may be inspected at the Licensing Section of Cheshire East Council by prior appointment during normal office hours.

Meanwhile, 058 Venezualan Food UK has applied for a licence to sell alcohol and play recorded music between 12pm and 8pm Monday to Sunday at its Guayoyo Café on Pillory Street.

Its application is for: “Recorded Music and Supply of Alcohol – Monday – Sunday – 12:00 – 20:00.”

Views on this application can be made in writing before March 14 to the same address and email address as above

The application can also be inspected at the Licensing Section of Cheshire East Council by prior appointment during normal office hours.

