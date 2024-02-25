Criminology student from Nantwich becomes published author

A criminology student from Nantwich is celebrating after becoming a published author.

Second-year Keele University student Alex Godfrey is co-author of “The Criminal Classes: Who Does Society Fear and Why?” alongside her dad Barry, a former Professor of Criminology.

The 256-page book explores why the idea of a “criminal class” came into being in the 19th century and follows the story through to 1970s joyriders, 1990s ravers, and up to today’s crime concerns.

Alex, 20, researched all case studies in the book and sourced all historical and online data, with her dad writing up the results, and she admitted she is still adjusting to life as an author.

She said: “I searched for myself on Amazon and it was a very strange moment to see the book and my name come up.

“I do feel really excited now the book is out, and to have a book on my own bookshelf that I’ve co-authored is something I’m very proud of.”

The book, published by Pen & Sword True Crime, compares real-life criminals (and their lives) with fictional accounts, such as the Artful Dodger, Pinkie in Brighton Rock, and the scenes that social investigators such as Henry Mayhew dragged back from the criminal rookeries to entertain and frighten respectable people.

Research showed which groups have been targeted as the ‘criminal classes’, particularly young people and ethnic minorities.

The book concludes by asking ‘Who are the new criminal classes likely to be?’.

Alex said she started working on the book during her gap year after leaving college, and carried on with it alongside her first-year studies at Keele.

She said: “It was fascinating to research the different groups in the book, and to see how the idea of the ‘criminal’ has evolved throughout history.

“The experience was brilliant from start to finish, and I think my dad really enjoyed writing with someone different, who could give a younger person’s perspective and new opinions.

“We both found it really enjoyable and have talked about possibly writing another book together.”

Barry, who began his academic career at Keele in 1995 and is now a Professor of Social Justice at University of Liverpool, said: “Co-authoring the book with Alex highlighted a generational divide in how we interpreted findings, which we feel has provided a rounded view of the subjects.

“Thanks to much debate between the authors, we feel the results have provided a detailed and well-evidenced book which is lively and informative in tone.”