Raven beat AFC Dishers in Presidents Cup + full round-up

Raven Salvador overcame AFC Dishers in a Presidents Cup tie which finally went ahead after several previous postponements.
The game ended in a closely fought 3-2 victory to Raven Salvador, who led 2-0 at the break.
AFC Dishers mustered a fight back in the second half.
However, it was not enough to steal victory. Tom Edge scored two for Raven, and Curtis Rodgers also scored.
Dishers scorers were Dale Campbell and Chesney Barber.
Elsewhere in the Presidents Cup, a closely fought game between White Horse and Nantwich Pirates ended in a 2-1 away victory.
Pirates goal scorers were Harry Maclennan and ever present on this season’s reports, Will Oakes. Kyle Gregory scored for the Horse.
The game between Princes feathers and Williston WS was postponed and this game will have to take place next week.
In the Premier Division, George, and Dragon return to the top of the table after a 4-1 victory over Betley.
It was a good performance by Betley against a very strong George side.
Gavin Mckieth scored Betley’s goal, and the George and Dragons’s goal scorers were Zac Billinge, Jay Roberts, Mattie Birchall and Ben Brown.
Winsford over 3 made the long journey to Bunbury to face off against NHB and went back to Winsford with all three points.
Tom Stanton scored a very impressive hat-trick for the away side, and Jamie Rice scored the fourth. NHB’s goal was scored by Will Ellwood.
The match between Faddiley and Sandbach was postponed.
The league would like to thank both clubs for their efforts as we understand that both pitches were checked.
In the only Division one game to be played today, Ruskin Park became the first club this season to finish all of their league games and closed the season out with a 4-2 victory over top of the table Audlem.
Ben Reddock, playing on his debut after signing from AFC Dishers scored a brace, including a penalty.
Luke Manning and Ryan Tomlinson also scored for the home side.
Audlem showed spirit in the second half as they tried to force a fightback, but ultimately, goals from Kev Rodgers and Ben Walker.
