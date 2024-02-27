Motorist injured and air ambulance called to crash near Wrenbury

A motorist had to be cut free from wreckage after a two-vehicle crash closed Wrenbury Road in Cholmondeley.

The accident involving a lorry and a 4×4 happened shortly before 4pm yesterday (February 26), close to the junction with the busy A49.

Fire crews from Nantwich and Malpas were called as well as the major rescue unit based at Winsford.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said one casualty was trapped in the 4×4 and needed extricating by firefighters.

They said: “Once the crews were able to gain access to the casualty, paramedics were able to give treatment.

“Helimed was also in attendance and police closed the road in both directions while the incident was being attended to.”