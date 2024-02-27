RSPCA Stapeley nurses trapped bus station pigeon back to health

A pigeon rescued after being trapped in the rafters of a bus station has been nursed back to health by RSPCA staff at Stapeley Grange in Nantwich.

The bird was seen trapped by its wing and hanging from the top of Chester Bus Interchange and was rescued by the RSPCA.

Now, after nearly six weeks of rehabilitation at RSPCA Stapeley on London Road, it has been released back into the wild.

The bird had become trapped 20 feet up after getting tangled up in a piece of wire attached to the rafters.

RSPCA Inspector Leanne Cooper called on Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service to help in the rescue.

Leanne said: “We’d been told the pigeon had been dangling by his wing for hours in full view of commuters at the bus depot.

“When I arrived I couldn’t reach him using my ladder and reach and rescue poles so I asked the fire and rescue service if they could help – luckily they’re based nearby.

“The wire was so thick and tight around his wing that I didn’t want to risk further injury by attempting to remove it myself.

“So I popped him along to the team at Barnhouse Veterinary Surgery where he was clipped free and cleaned up before I transferred him to our Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre at Nantwich for further treatment and rehabilitation.

“He’d been through a long and stressful situation and I wasn’t entirely sure whether he was going to make it, so after many weeks of rehabilitation I was really happy to see footage of him flying off.

“I’d like to thank the many people who helped us to ensure it was a happy outcome.”

Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre and Cattery takes in around 6,000 animals every year, admitted the pigeon on January 8 where he remained until his release on 17 February.

Wildlife Assistant Kate Ballance said: “His left wing was bleeding and swollen but fortunately there were no fractures found.

“He started eating straight away and responded really well to treatment.

“We moved him to an outside aviary with other birds to help him regain the strength in his wings before a member of our wildlife team released him.

“It was a lengthy period of rehabilitation, as is the case with many wild animals we see here, but we’re really pleased he pulled through.”

Stapeley Grange is also looking after more than 20 domestic pigeons and is appealing to people to come forward to offer them new homes.

The centre has seen an increase in these birds this year, possibly due to current economic climate and people no longer being able to afford to keep them.

Prospective adopters with previous/current experience of caring for domestic pigeons can contact Stapeley Grange via email at [email protected]