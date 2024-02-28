Marbury Merry Days country fair set for May date

The 43rd ‘Marbury Merry Days’ two-day traditional country fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday May 11 and 12, writes Jonathan White.

Gates will open at 12.30pm and the fair takes place in the field next to St Michael & All Angels Parish Church and Marbury Big Mere, near Wrenbury.

The main attraction this year is the American Civil War Society, who will re-enact civil war combat displays between the Union and the Confederacy, along with a living history village from this turbulent period in history.

Other attractions and events include Pinxton Puppets, Grand Draw, Plant Stall, Sweet Stall & Cake Stall, Tombola, Bric-a-Brac & Book Stalls, Craft and Gift Fair, Side Shows & Refreshments; along with Glo*s Dance Troupe (Saturday), Maypole Dancing (Saturday), Wirral Pipe Band, Fun Dog Show (Sunday, entries on the day), Gun Dog Scurry, Cheshire Farm Ice Cream, Children’s Activity Area, Bouncy Castles, Model Flying Display, Floral Display in the Church, Trade Stands, Classic Cars & Vintage Tractors, Cygnet Bar, and Climbing Wall (Saturday).

Entrance prices are Adults = £7.50, Under 16s = £1 (free if with an adult). There if a free car park.

All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the St Michael & All Angels Parish Church in Marbury.

A representative from Marbury Merry Days said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to Marbury Merry Days again this year and hope they will have a most enjoyable time.”

For further information contact: 01948 663087 / 07778 604470 or visit: https://www.marburymerrydays.org/ and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089708547408