Man jailed for eight years for sex assault in Crewe

A man found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Crewe has been jailed for eight years.

Brandon Bentley appeared at Chester Crown Court where he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register and handed an indefinite restraining order against the victim.

The 26-year-old, who at the time lived at an address in Crewe, had previously been found guilty two counts of sexual assault, attempt rape, and digital penetration.

During the trial the court heard how Bentley had asked the victim if she wanted to go out with him on the evening of Sunday November 14, 2021.

They sat in his car until the early hours of the morning before the victim became tired and asked to go home.

She got out of the car and headed towards her front door but Bentley followed her.

She tried to close the door, but he pushed his way through, grabbed her and tried to kiss her.

Bentley then pushed the victim onto the bed, and as she pleaded with him to stop, he sexually assaulted her.

Before leaving the address, Bentley pushed the victim against the wall and sexually assaulted her again.

Following questioning, he was charged with attempt rape, two counts of sexual assault, and causing a female to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Vass said: “Bentley is a sexual predator who thought he could take advantage of the victim in this case for his own sexual gratification.

“His lies have continued throughout this entire investigation, and he has shown no remorse or regard for the effects his actions would have on the victim.

“But thanks to the bravery of the victim throughout this investigation and the subsequent trial, as well as the hard work of officers, Bentley has been found guilty of his crimes.

“I hope this verdict will also serve as a reminder that we will do everything we can to tackle crimes of this nature and we encourage those who have been a victim of sexual offences to come forward and report them to us.

“We treat reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, and any allegations will be thoroughly investigated, with the wishes and needs of the victim as our main priority.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, or know of someone who has, please call us on 101 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/how-to-report-rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.