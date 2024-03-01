Football pundit Gary Neville talks to students at Cheshire College

Football pundit and former England player Gary Neville spoke to students and staff at Cheshire College – South & West when he visited the Crewe campus.
Neville, who’s career spans across the worlds of sport, broadcasting and education, called in to the college yesterday (February 29).
Having spent his entire football career at Manchester United, he is one of the most successful English footballers, with more than 20 trophies under his belt including eight Premier League titles and two Champions League titles.
Since then he has found success in the commercial sector and co-founded Salford City FC and the University Academy 92, as well as his most recent guest appearance on BBC’s Dragons’ Den.
More than 700 students at the college attended his talk, which gave students an insight into his professional football career, and transition into broadcasting and business ventures.
Neville said: “Education is a vitally important part of your career journey, giving you the knowledge and skills to be able to navigate your next steps.
“If you can combine that knowledge with a willingness to work hard and do your best every day, that’s what will give you every chance of doing well in your future.
“It has been great to share my story with the students at Cheshire College and be a small part of their journey.”
Students and staff alike were inspired by Neville’s work including Elliot, who is currently studying Esports at the College.
He said: “I found out about Gary Neville through Dragon’s Den and I found this talk really interesting and motivational from a business perspective.
“I’m hoping to build an Esports business in the local area when I leave college, so his talk gave me a lot to think about.”
Uniformed Protective Services student Logan added: “I’ve been following Gary’s career since his football days.
“He’s a very inspiring man and I have a lot of respect for him. The talk was inspiring and motivational, and I admired his message about pushing yourself to succeed.”
Principal and CEO of Cheshire College, Jasbir Dhesi OBE added: “We were all delighted to meet Gary and to hear him share his insight with our students.
“Cheshire College recently partnered with University Academy 92 as part of our Futures Programme, so we’re very familiar with his incredible work.
“From speaking with those who attended the talk, it’s clear that everyone left feeling inspired and determined to push themselves to even greater heights.”
Cheshire College is accepting applications for September 2024 for those interested in studying a range of subjects.
Recent Comments