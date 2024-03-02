Nantwich man completes double-marathon for children’s charity

A runner from Nantwich has completed a double marathon to raise money for a children’s hospital, writes Jonathan White.

Charles Boughton, 27, completed the b52.5 miles at Barony Park in Nantwich in aid of Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

He ran two consecutive marathons – 84.5 kilometres – in an impressive 8 hours and 14 minutes.

Charles followed the same route used by ‘Dabbers Dash’ participants during their monthly event around the edge of the Barony Park and along Sandford Road.

During the day, local runners came out to support Charles and complete a few laps alongside him.

And his friends and family were also out to provide support, encourage sponsorship from the public and help him to keep his food and drink needs maintained.

Charles ran to raise money to support the work of Birmingham Children’s Hospital, who provide health services to children and adolescents from across the UK.

The hospital has an international reputation in areas such as liver transplantation, cardiac surgery and neonatal surgery.

Charles said: “It’s great to have the support of local groups and the wider community to support me.”

He has exceeded his fundraising target of £1,000 and has so far raised more than £1,600 (as at March 2)

To add to Charles fundraising total, visit his GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/charity-double-marathon-barony-park-24224

Dabbers Dash founder Paul McIntyre said: “Charles efforts are simply fantastic so well done to him and his family.

“I met Charles after he had done the first marathon and he was buzzing with positivity.

“I came out and ran for an hour during Saturday afternoon as Charles started his second marathon of the day!”

For further information relating to the Dabbers Dash, join their Facebook group via this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/511800207014090