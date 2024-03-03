Nantwich Town cruise to 4-1 away win at neighbours Kidsgrove

Nantwich Town earned a comfortable 4-1 away win at neighbouring Kidsgrove as the Dabbers’ late push for a potential play off place continues.
The Dabbers move up to eighth place in Northern Premier League West with this victory.
And they are now just six points off the play off places, just a few weeks after they were looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.
Nantwich were off to a flying start yesterday and were 2-0 up inside the first 10 minutes.
Byron Harrison opened the scoring on five minutes.
Kai Evans broke the offside trap and his shot was saved but Harrison was on hand to roll in the rebound.
And just three minutes later Evans got himself on the scoresheet to double the Nantwich lead.
He beat Josh Ryder for pace down the left and finished calmly under the Kidsgrove keeper for a fine finish.
The hosts should have been back in it on 16 minutes when they were awarded a penalty.
But Woolley dragged his effort wide as Ben Garratt dived the right way.
Kidsgrove continued to threaten before the break, but their efforts were wayward or easily gathered by Garratt.
The Dabbers then made the game safe after the break when Evans grabbed his second on 58 minutes.
After good work in midfield by Okome, it opened things up and Evans bent one into the far corner.
Kidsgrove grabbed a consolation on 67 minutes following a fine cross from Morley which was headed in from close range by top scorer Aaron Bott.
But just two minutes later Okome restored the three-goal advantage.
Evans’ cross was pushed away and it fell to Okome who had a simple tap in to make it 4-1. It was Okome’s first goal after 47 appearances.
The Dabbers saw the game out comfortably to secure a valuable three points.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
