Staff and customers mark 15th birthday of Aqueduct Marina

Staff and customers gathered to commemorate the 15th anniversary of one of Cheshire’s most popular marinas.

Robert and Andrea Parton, owners of Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich, hosted a celebratory dinner at Rookery Hall Hotel and Spa.

The event was organised for moorers and staff members who have been with Aqueduct Marina for more than 10 years or more.

Some guests having been moored at marina since it opened in 2009.

A total of 45 guests were present at the dinner, including 27 boaters and their respective partners.

All attendees enjoyed a three-course dinner and helped along with a table-top quiz based on the history and events that took place at the marina over the years.

The quiz was designed with questions including a number of pictures taken over the years of boats and boaters, giving everyone the opportunity to reminisce.

Two of the attendees, and some of the earliest moorers at the marina, were Anthony and Sue Muncer with their boat Jumeirah Jane.

They also presented Robert and Andrea Parton with a rose bush, which was planted at the marina by Woody, the marina gardener, who was also at the dinner.

In Sue’s thank you message, the couple said they “thoroughly enjoyed” the event and that they “supervised Woody planting the rose, but he told me I would be doing the deadheading in the summer”.

Aqueduct’s next major social event will be the marina’s annual boating event on July 13.

With a growing list of trade stalls and live band already booked, the event looks like it is becoming an important fixture on the boating calendar.

For more information, visit www.aqueductmarina.co.uk