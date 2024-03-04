Betley beat AFC Dishers in Premier Division Cup

Betley overcame AFC Dishers 3-0 in their Crewe Regional Premier Division Cup clash as waterlogged pitches again played havoc with this weekend’s fixtures.
Both Premier Division games and the President’s Cup game between Princes Feathers and Willaston WS were called off.
Two other games were moved to different venues so they could go ahead.
And in one, AFC Dishers and Betley met in the cup quarter-final with Betley coming away as comfortable 0-3 winners.
Danny Lavelette scored a penalty and both Mitch Weedall and Kieran Duckers also scored.
The other game forced into a change of venue was the Division 1 Cup quarter-final between C&N and Ruskin Park, which was played at Tricketts Lane.
The fixtured away side stormed to a 0-7 victory and will progress to the semi-final. Ben Reddock scored his first hat-trick for his new club.
Adam Grant scored a brace and James Telford and Nat Palin were also on the scoresheet.
In Division One, White Horse secured their first league win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Cheshire Cat in a Barony derby game.
Dan Walford and Kyle Gregory scored for the Horse before the break and Paul Bowkers header crept over the line to score the Horse’s third.
Cheshire Cat fought well despite being down to 10 men in the second half. Their goals were scored by Mike Simmonds and Hazem Bazrbachi.
In the other game that took place on the Barony, Nantwich Pirates came out as 4-1 winners over fellow title chasing rivals Audlem.
Goals from Alex Beedles, Mikey Truan, Jordan Cotterill, and Liam Whittaker were more than enough to better Tom Capewell’s goal, who scored on his debut for Audlem after singing from C&N.
George and Dragon fell at the final hurdle on their quest to the Cheshire Cup Final.
A good cup run put to an end after losing on penalties after a 1-1 result after 90 minutes.
