Nantwich Players announce 2024/25 season of productions

Nantwich Players have unveiled their 2024/25 season of 10 productions.

It will kick off at the Love Lane theatre in September with their production of “One Man, Two Guvnors” to run from September 6-14.

The play is by Carlo Goldoni, Richard Bean, and Grant Olding, and is directed by Maximillian Clay.

Then it’s “Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde” from October 18-26 by Jeffrey Hatcher.

This is adapted from the novella Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson. Directed by Chris Finney.

“Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons” is on from 31st October to 3rd November 2024, by Sam Steiner, directed by NP Studio.

“The Flint Street Nativity” will be on from 6th to 14th December 2024, by Tim Firth and directed by Don Hirst.

From February 14-22 it is “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” and adapted by Simon Stephens. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, directed by Chris Ridge.

And NP Award-Winning Youth Theatre will be from 26th to 29th March 2025, to be confirmed.

“Eight” by Ella Hickson will be April 10-13 2025, directed by NP Studio.

“Blackadder Goes Forth – 9th to 17th May 2025, by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton, directed by Bethany Gail.

“The Merchant of Venice – 27th June to 5th July 2025, by William Shakespeare, directed by Simon Porter.

“Last Quiz Night on Earth” – 10th to 13th July 2025, by Alison Carr, directed by NP Studio.

If you or someone you know would like to get involved in the new season (acting, directing, front of house, lighting, sound, costumes or props), get in touch at [email protected]