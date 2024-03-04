Nantwich Singers to perform live concert March 16

Nantwich Singers will be performing a live concert “A Little Night Music” at St Mary’s Church on March 16.

The concert is described as “illuminating a journey from dusk to dawn” and will take place from 7.30pm.

It will feature Nocturnes by Morten Lauridsen, plus choral works by Brahms, Byrd, Esenvalds,

Martland, McDowall and Mendelssohn.

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/nantwich-singers, 07961 714503, or on the door.

Early bird tickets £11 (up to end of Feb) thereafter £12.50.

For more information go to www.thenantwichsingers.org