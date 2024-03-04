4 hours ago
Northern Lights display dazzles sky watchers in South Cheshire
1 day ago
Nantwich Town cruise to 4-1 away win at neighbours Kidsgrove
2 days ago
Nantwich man completes double-marathon for children’s charity
2 days ago
94% of Cheshire East parents receive first choice secondary school
3 days ago
Football pundit Gary Neville talks to students at Cheshire College
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Singers to perform live concert March 16

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews March 4, 2024
Nantwich Singers 2021

Nantwich Singers will be performing a live concert “A Little Night Music” at St Mary’s Church on March 16.

The concert is described as “illuminating a journey from dusk to dawn” and will take place from 7.30pm.

It will feature Nocturnes by Morten Lauridsen, plus choral works by Brahms, Byrd, Esenvalds,
Martland, McDowall and Mendelssohn.

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/nantwich-singers, 07961 714503, or on the door.

Early bird tickets £11 (up to end of Feb) thereafter £12.50.

For more information go to www.thenantwichsingers.org

Nantwich Singers Spring 24 concert

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.