Nantwich Town Women secure win in County Cup last eight

Nantwich Town Women beat Northwich Vixens FC 1-0 in the quarter-Final of the Cheshire FA Ladies County Cup at the Swansway Stadium, writes Jonathan White.
The Dabbers secured their place in the semi-finals thanks to a goal by Abbie Heywood.
A representative from Nantwich Town FC Women said: “We’re through to the Semi-Finals. The Dabbers put on an excellent display of football at home.
“The team showed incredible composure on the ball, involving clinical passes to create one of the best performances of the season so far.
“Some amazing saves from Ceri and a superb free kick from Abbie secured us a place in the County Cup Semi-Finals.”
The full Nantwich Town Women starting XI: 1. C. Evans, 2. L. Bulkeley, 3. P. Smith, 4. H. Bourne, 5. F. Chaffey-Green, 6. B. Davies (captain), 7. K. Harrison, 8. M. O’Connor, 9. G. Duckworth, 10. A. Heywood, 11. J. Buckley-Ratcliff. Substitutes: 12. H. Knight, 14. M. Rowley, 15. N. Walker, 16. E. Macdonald, 17. D. Reeder.
Nantwich Town Women next play this Wednesday (6th March) against Macclesfield Town in the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final.
Kick off is 8pm at Swansway Stadium. Free entry. Bar open from 7pm.
They are also on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-9pm) on the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode, Nantwich CW5 5BS.
For further information visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(Images courtesy of Peter Robinson)
Recent Comments