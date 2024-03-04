Northern Lights display dazzles sky watchers in South Cheshire

Sky watchers in South Cheshire were treated to a rare display of colours from the spectacular Northern Lights last night (March 3), writes Jonathan White.

The display was down to a geomagnetic storm on the surface of the sun.

Aurora activity is also increasing as the sun reaches the most active part of its 11-year cycle in 2025.

Charged particles entered our atmosphere and interacted with oxygen and nitrogen. The result was a display of hues of red and green in the night sky.

With the tilt of the Earth in relation to the Sun positioned at right angles during the equinox, the magnetic field is stronger resulting in a more vibrant aurora.

This photo was taken from the Joey the Swan recreation ground in Wistaston at 8.15pm.

Jonathan said: “I used the free AuroraWatch UK app to receive alerts when the aurora may be visible from the UK.

“The displays were also visible across large parts of the UK, as far south as Cornwall.”

(pic by Jonathan White)