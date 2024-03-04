What is astigmatism and what are your options for correcting it?

Astigmatism is the name given to an eye disorder that means your eye is a slightly different shape to normal.

Instead of being round, the cornea is slightly curved, though you won’t notice the abnormality by looking at the eye in a mirror.

The disorder is very common, with around one in three people experiencing it.

The cause is usually unknown, but astigmatism can be hereditary, meaning it often runs in families.

It can affect people of all ages and some are even born with it, which is why it’s a good idea to take children for eye tests from a young age.

Although the condition in itself is not dangerous and doesn’t usually cause any other health problems, it can lead to symptoms related to your vision.

Symptoms of astigmatism

Signs of astigmatism can mimic other eye conditions so it’s important to visit an optician to find out the cause of any symptoms.

But, if you do have the disorder, you might experience:

• Blurry vision – you might already experience long or short-sightedness

• Headaches

• Lazy eye

• Eye strain

• Seeing a glow around lights, often when driving at night

How can astigmatism be corrected?

There are a few ways to either prevent or reduce the symptoms or to correct the disorder.

Glasses and contact lenses

The most common ways to correct the sight problems that occur with astigmatism are by wearing glasses or contact lenses.

You should visit an optician to get a proper diagnosis where you’ll be given a prescription to suit your vision.

While glasses or contacts won’t alter the shape of your eye, they can prevent the symptoms associated with astigmatism.

Specialist toric contact lenses for astigmatism can improve vision and are purposefully designed for those with the disorder.

Laser surgery

Laser surgery for astigmatism involves using lasers to change the shape of the cornea, offering a permanent fix for the condition.

Most people over 18 are able to have this type of surgery, but there are a few things to consider.

It can create side effects such as discomfort, red marks or visual effects, though these are usually temporary.

It can be a costly procedure and, in some cases, more surgery might be needed, though this is rare.

Lens surgery

This involves putting artificial lenses in your eyes, providing a permanent correction.

This is often used for those with more severe astigmatism and any side effects tend to be similar to those caused by laser eye surgery.

If you’re considering any type of eye surgery, it’s important to visit a professional and understand the benefits and risks before going ahead.

Opticians should be fully qualified and registered with the General Optical Council.

