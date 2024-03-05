Nantwich accountant’s marathon effort to support Cheshire charities

A Nantwich accountant is putting in marathon effort to raise cash for charities close to her heart.

Mother-of-two Jen Johnson, an Associate Director at Afford Bond Chartered Accountants, is hard in training for the Manchester Marathon in April when hundreds will take to the streets of the city to run 26.2 miles.

Jen is running every day to meet the challenge which she hopes will give a boost to Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled and The Smile Group, a charity in Cheshire East supporting families suffering from perinatal mental health challenges.

She said: “Afford Bond supports both charities and I have seen at first hand the incredible work they do.

“I’m currently up to 15 miles in my training schedule, so quite a way to go yet but I’m getting tremendous support from my family, friends and work colleagues.”

Jen is also a trustee and treasurer for Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled based at Reaseheath College.

She was honoured when HRH Princess Royal visited last month to open a new stable facility.

During the visit the Princess presented Jen with a certificate recognising her commitment to the charity.

She added: “The Princess Royal toured the group’s Platinum Jubilee Stables and purpose-built centre at Reaseheath Equestrian Centre and it was a delight to meet her.

“A gift of money has allowed an upgrade of facilities and an opportunity to recognise all the wonderful work of volunteers.

“Afford Bond is proud to support Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled.

“Running costs are met by fundraising, donations and legacies. We believe it’s a cause well worth supporting.”

Jen is being sponsored by family and friends to compete in the marathon on April 14.

Afford Bond, founded in Nantwich in 1929, has also sponsored her effort underlining its commitment to the town.