LETTER: Cheshire East short of common sense, not money

Dear Editor,

Labour-run Cheshire East are not short of money. Cheshire East is short of good management and common sense.

If the Council was managed properly there would be no need for the usual inflation busting Council Tax increases each year.

Here are just a few of the ways that our hard earned Council taxes have been frittered away:

– £20 MILLION on unpaid Council tax in three years

– £11+ MILLION on a multi storey car in the centre of Crewe that nobody asked for and few will use

– £11 MILLION spent on preparation for the Northern Leg of #HS2, which has now been cancelled

– £10+ MILLION on a #HistoryCentre in Crewe town centre

– £7 MILLION of unpaid bills of money owed to the Council

– £6 MILLION on a botched IT system

– £5 MILLION a year spent on consultants

– £4 MILLION on a Solar Farm just outside Crewe

– £1.2 MILLION on agency staff

– £1 + MILLION a year on Councillor Allowances….and that does not include the generous ‘Responsibility Allowances’.

£MILLIONS wasted on the revolving door of Chief Executives, Temporary Chief Executives and fat cat salaries.

£MILLIONS wasted on a variety of schemes on Crewe’s Lyceum Square, which were started, then dug up, or never started at all.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe First