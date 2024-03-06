1 day ago
Drivers warned over flood repair roadworks at Sainsbury’s roundabout
1 day ago
CEC forced to push back carbon neutral 2025 target
2 days ago
South Cheshire paedophile jailed for online sex activity with 9-year-old
3 days ago
Northern Lights display dazzles sky watchers in South Cheshire
4 days ago
Nantwich Town cruise to 4-1 away win at neighbours Kidsgrove
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: Cheshire East short of common sense, not money

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion March 6, 2024
carbon neutral - Council Tax hike - chief executive appointed

Dear Editor,
Labour-run Cheshire East are not short of money. Cheshire East is short of good management and common sense.

If the Council was managed properly there would be no need for the usual inflation busting Council Tax increases each year.

Here are just a few of the ways that our hard earned Council taxes have been frittered away:
– £20 MILLION on unpaid Council tax in three years
– £11+ MILLION on a multi storey car in the centre of Crewe that nobody asked for and few will use
– £11 MILLION spent on preparation for the Northern Leg of #HS2, which has now been cancelled
– £10+ MILLION on a #HistoryCentre in Crewe town centre
– £7 MILLION of unpaid bills of money owed to the Council
– £6 MILLION on a botched IT system
– £5 MILLION a year spent on consultants
– £4 MILLION on a Solar Farm just outside Crewe
– £1.2 MILLION on agency staff
– £1 + MILLION a year on Councillor Allowances….and that does not include the generous ‘Responsibility Allowances’.

£MILLIONS wasted on the revolving door of Chief Executives, Temporary Chief Executives and fat cat salaries.

£MILLIONS wasted on a variety of schemes on Crewe’s Lyceum Square, which were started, then dug up, or never started at all.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.