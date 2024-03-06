Lollipop ponies visit care home residents in Nantwich

Residents and staff at a Nantwich care home had a very sweet treat when Lollipop Ponies Moomin and Tinkerbelle trotted in to say hello.

The ponies thrilled residents during their visit to Richmond Village Nantwich, off London Road.

The diminutive ponies trotted around the village and care home, joining in with a coffee morning before popping into residents’ rooms to say hello.

Richmond Village head of activities Jane-Ann Stubbs organised the visit.

She said: “They certainly brought a smile to everyone’s faces and were so gentle; it was lovely to see!”

And care home resident Wynn Barber added: “They are certainly different to the usual visitors I have!”