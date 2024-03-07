Olympic gymnast Alice Kinsella will be joining Crewe and Nantwich Gymnastics Club at their open house event later this month.

The event aims to welcome new gymnasts and to showcase the benefits of the sport.

Crewe and Nantwich Gymnastics Club opened in 1980 by four parents.

Now the Camm Street Centre has a 32,000 sq ft facility and is opening its doors to encourage new members to try gymnastics.

The club launched the career of multi-medallist Beth Tweddle MBE.

Alice, who has also competed in the Commonwealth Games, will be joining the club for their open evening on March 20 from 4.30-5.30pm.

She said: “I’m super excited to be visiting Crewe and Nantwich, finding out more about the club, seeing the gymnasts and hopefully encouraging new gymnasts to join.

“Gymnastics clubs are so important to the sport and to communities, they’re a place where people of all ages and abilities can express themselves, learn new skills and most importantly have lots of fun.

“I remember first starting in gymnastics and the feeling I had walking into the gym and just being amazed by everything.

“I hope my visit might inspire more people to get involved in the sport I live and can’t wait to see everyone.”

Her visit comes after a £22,000 Club Capital investment for the club, in partnership with British Gymnastics.

Neil Moulster, British Gymnastics Facilities Manager, added: “Crewe and Nantwich is a fantastic community club demonstrating all that’s great about gymnastics.

“We were delighted to support them through our Club Capital investment to enable the club to welcome even more gymnasts and provide a facility open to all.

“We hope that Alice’s visit is a great celebration event for everyone at the club and just as importantly inspires people to come along and give gymnastics a first try.”

Anyone interested in attending the Alice Kinsella taster session at Crewe and Nantwich Gymnastics Club can email Holly Frew at [email protected]