Everybody Leisure is to take over delivery of the “Bikeability” scheme across Cheshire East.

The scheme, funded by the Department for Transport, teaches young people to ride a bike.

Bikeability is Active Travel England’s national cycle training programme for schoolchildren.

The scheme was previously delivered by another company on behalf of Everybody.

But from April 1st the service will be provided by Everybody directly to more than 7,000 children in more than 100 Cheshire East schools.

Staff from the previous supplier are being transferred to Everybody.

More job opportunities will be created by the charity to support the delivery of this important service.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “There are great benefits for the development of young people mentally and physically in learning to ride a bike.

“The ‘Bikeability’ scheme has already seen 7,000 young people learn to ride in Cheshire East and I am pleased that this important work will continue.”

Cllr Chris Hilliard, Cheshire East Council’s walking and cycling member champion, said: “Bikeability is arguably the most successful bike-riding programme in the country.

“It teaches important road safety skills, giving confidence and the freedom of independent travel to children across Cheshire East.

“We hope this sets our children up for a healthier life and a lifetime of active travel, discovering Cheshire East and beyond.”

Thomas Barton, chief executive officer for Everybody Health & Leisure, said: “We are pleased to be taking the Bikeability programme forward and building on the excellent foundations that are already in place.

“It is a large programme, ensuring that thousands of Cheshire East schoolchildren can ride more confidently and more safely on our roads.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to impact the lives of so many of our local schoolchildren.”

To learn to cycle with Everybody, contact [email protected] or visit www.everybody.org.uk/bikeability