Pokemon Go Nantwich community goes from strength to strength

A Nantwich Pokemon community group has gone from strength to strength, and now attracts hundreds of players.

In just seven years, it has become a popular new social group in the town – and leaders are inviting more to join them.

A year after the 7 Pokémon Go mobile game launched in 2016, local players became the founders of Pokemon Go Nantwich.

It has become so popular its leader Chaz Browder was awarded “Community Ambassador” in 2023.

“The nearest community to have a similar leader is Manchester, so this is a huge achievement considering the size of Nantwich,” said Chaz.

“We regularly host multiple events to create a consistent experience.

“In response I have received multiple messages over the years to say how grateful they are to have a safe and fun community.

“Over the seven years of our community we have had players meet and since had children, got married and taken part in events together around the world.

“We even have attracted players from Australia and the US due to the friendly atmosphere we have!”

The group also developed strong links with content creators on YouTube who came to Nantwich to film and showcase the town.

“So if you see the Pokémon Go group walking around filming and with a huge flag on my back, then it’s because another event is on and the group is off to have some fun and left our hair down!” Chaz added.

“We also have created a great relationship with local businesses to promote what is on offer and in turn got discounts to help get more customers through the door.

“These include Nantwich bookshop and Cafe and Nantwich Collectables.

“I wanted to let others out there know that there is a social group ready to welcome anyone looking for new friends and to get a little exercise in the process.”

The next meet up is March 16 at 2pm by St Mary’s Church Nantwich.

Anyone is welcome to attend. There will be a Community Ambassador to welcome new people and handing out goodies for players Pokémon Go Account.