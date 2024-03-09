Armed police carry out dramatic raid on Nantwich house

Armed police and dog teams were seen raiding a house in Nantwich amid dramatic scenes last night.

The raid happened on Davenport Avenue at around 9pm when police cordoned off the road at the Barony Park and Manor Road ends.

Eye witnesses describe seeing firearms officers and police with dogs surround a property on the street.

Police vehicles were also seen behind the property in an alleyway, and one neighbouring property said they saw police using ladders to access the garden.

Cheshire Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

One witness said: “They were shouting for someone to come out. There were dogs, guns.

“I’ve heard that maybe it was someone with a weapon or drugs. Police had ladders as well to get in as they were going in from the garden.”

Another added: “They had police on the front point their guns at the balcony and windows and like say five or six police were in his garden.”

And a third said: “There were multiple police vehicles and lots of shouting to the occupants. Seemed more serious than usual!”

A Police spokesman said: “At around 8.50pm on Friday 8 March a warrant was executed at an address in Davenport Avenue, Nantwich.

“A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with drug supply offences and is currently in custody.”

